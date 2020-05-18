Manmeet Grewal suicide: Manjit Singh REVEALS neighbours did not help; They feared he had Coronavirus

Manmeet Grewal demise; The late actor's friend revealed that neighbours did not offer any help to Manmeet's wife after his suicide as they feared that he was Coronavirus positive and passed away because of the deadly virus.

In a shocking and equally saddening piece of news, TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on Friday (May 15, 2020). The Aadat Se Majboor actor hanged himself on the ceiling fan as he was suffering from depression due to a major financial crisis. The young actor was under huge debt and was also out of work due to the countrywide lockdown. Owing to the monetary stress, the actor decided to take his life and bid adieu to the world. The incident has sent shock waves across the entertainment world, and the issue of non-payment of dues also got highlighted.

Manmeet's friend Manjit Singh made some more shocking revelations regarding the actor's suicide and people's response in a chat with the Times of India. Manjit revealed that none of the neighbors offered any help, as they thought Manmeet was Coronavirus positive. Revealing details of the same, Manjit shared that Manmeet was behaving very normal on the day he took the drastic step. The late actor made chutney for dinner and headed towards his bedroom. He suddenly locked the room, and a few minutes later, his wife heard a noise of a chair falling in the room. She was cooking dinner in the kitchen, so she rushed towards the room, and held him.

Upon seeing Manmeet in such a situation, she started screaming for help. One of their neighbours were present at the spot, even he started calling people to help them. However much to their shock, the neighbours arrived on hearing the screams, but no one came forward to help. They did not offer any help in bringing him down while his wife was holding him. No one came forward to help her, they were not ready to touch him or cut the dupatta. Everyone feared that Manmeet was suffering from Coronavirus, and were suspicious that he lost his life to the deadly disease. The Kuldeepak actor's wife kept telling the people that he was not COVID-19 positive, but no one believed.

Adding to everyone's shock, Manjit revealed that people in the vicinity, were busying shooting videos of the incident, but not offer any help. Later, a person came to the rescue, and help cut the dupatta and brought Manmeet down. Manjit further mentioned that it was it almost after two and a half hours, the ambulance came to take the late actor's body. The doctor at the hospital initially asked Manmeet's wife to pump with both her hands on his chest. The doctor did not touch Manmeet at that point.

A grieving Manjit added, 'God knows if someone would have helped his wife when she was calling for help and holding him, we would have saved his life. Who knows if he was alive then. It is the most disturbing part that people were shooting videos.'

