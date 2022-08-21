Mann Jogiya Teaser Out: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's romantic music video to release on August 24

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the most talked about couples in the telly industry. Both met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and instantly fell head over heels for each other. Within a short span, the two decided to tie the knot. Neil and Aishwarya had a grand wedding in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and later, hosted a reception in Mumbai for friends and family. Both adore each other and often dish out major relationship goals. Neil and Aishwarya also have a huge fan following who root for them ardently and now the two have treated them by announcing their music video together titled 'Mann Jogiya'.

Aishwarya and Neil's song

Today, Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle and dropped the teaser of their upcoming romantic music video. Sharing this clip, she captioned, "True love is when someone understands your perished dreams and makes them alive. MANN JOGIYA teaser Out now on NAV records YT channel. Full song video on 24th August 2022. Shower your love".

Click here to watch Mann Jogiya's teaser

About Mann Jogiya:

Mann Jogiya stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and the melodious voice to this music video has been given by Yasser Desai. The song has been penned by Shakeel Azmi and music is provided by Harish. Mann Jogiya will release on 24th August 2022 on the NAV records YouTube channel.

Aishwarya and Neil were also a part of the entertainment reality show 'Smart Jodi'. On the show, the two opened up about how love bloomed between them. The actress spoke about how her past relationships gave her trust issues and how things changed after Neil came into her life. Meanwhile, Neil is also enjoying every bit of his married life and said that nothing had changed post-marriage.

On the professional front, Neil essays Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, whereas Aishwarya plays Patralekha.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt is elated as she purchases a new car; PIC