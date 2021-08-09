Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 producer Rajan Shahi mourns the loss of Anupam Shyam: I am deeply saddened

One of the most prolific actors across cinema and television, Anupam Shyam passed away on Sunday 8th of August due to multiple organ failure at the age of 63. The actor had left a lasting impression in the hearts and minds of the audience with his great performance as Thakur Sajjan Singh in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. The actor returned for the second season of the show. Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter and mourned the loss. He wrote, “Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors & a great human being Anupam Shyam due to multiple organ failure. My heartfelt condolences to his family. A great loss to the film & tv industry”.

Rajan Shahi, who is the producer of the show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya spoke about the passing of Anupam Shyam to Times of India. He said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Anupam Shyamji. May his family get all the strength to sail through these difficult times. I remember when we started with Pratigya season 2, he was extremely happy to work again and play his favourite character Sajjan Singh. He was always so lively and full of enthusiasm and will be remembered for his remarkable performances. May his soul rest in peace."

Anupam Shyam has played several notable characters in his esteemed career. He has portrayed crucial parts in other popular shows such as Kyunki...Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai, Amaravathi Ki Kathaye, Hum Ne Li Hai Shapath and Doli Armaano Ki. He has also starred in films such as Parzania, Bandit Queen, Lagaan, Dil Se, Nayak: The Real Hero, and in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

