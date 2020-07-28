Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam admitted to ICU; Actor's brother seeks monetary help for treatment

Anupam Shyam, best known for his role Thakur Sajjan Singh in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, has been admitted to ICU at a Mumbai hospital. The actor's family has requested for financial help from the Indian film industry. Read on.

Anupam Shyam, best known for his role Thakur Sajjan Singh in Star Plus show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, has been hospitalized. The actor reportedly collapsed during dialysis and was immediately admitted to the ICU. The veteran actor was diagnosed with a kidney infection and was initially admitted to a hospital in Mumbai's Malad area. However, when he collapsed, he was rushed to another hospital's ICU center. The 62-year-old actor is currently unstable and his family is seeking financial help from the Indian Film industry for his treatment.

The actor's brother Anurag revealed that they are facing a monetary crisis and have been talking to people for help. He also shared that they have written to 's charity foundation 'Being Human' seeking some financial aid from them. The family has also informed the actor's friends from the industry about his health condition. Apparently, Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Anupam in Satya had called his family members and said that he will look into the matter.

On the work front, Anupam Shyam has featured in several popular TV shows including Kyunki...Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai, Hum Ne Li Hai Shapath, Doli Armaano Ki, among many others. However, his negative role in Pratiya also starring Pooja Gor made him a household name. He was last seen in TV show Krishna Chali London.

Not only Indian Television shows, but the senior actor has also worked in several Bollywood movies like Dil Se, Zakhm, Satya, Dushmann, Slumdog Millionaire, Lajja, Raaz - The Mystery Continues among others. The actor's last Bollywood film was Munna Michael, starring Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal.

