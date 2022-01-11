Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actress Pooja Gor tests COVID-19 positive: ‘Medicines make a person sleepy & fatigued’

With the return of the COVID infection, the cases are rising in huge numbers everyday. Pooja Gor has also been tested COVID-19 positive. She has shared about her health status on social media. The actress talked about her health update and how she is dealing with it, in an interview with ETimes.

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actress Pooja Gor said, "Mine is not a case where I didn’t feel anything and I got tested. I had mild symptoms like the usual in which I had fever, body ache, sore throat and cough. As soon as I felt a little out of place, I isolated myself and immediately got a home test done.

The reports came positive. Following this, I did a RTPCR test too in which I tested positive again. I have been in home isolation ever since. I am feeling okay right now. Some days are bad, some are better.”

Pooja’s parents and friends are worried about her as she lives alone in Mumbai. She said, “I stay alone in Mumbai and they are in my hometown, Ahmedabad. I am constantly updating them about my health status so that they are at ease. I have some amazing friends here in Mumbai who are sending me home-cooked food and I feel they are my strength. They are worried too but everyone is assuring me that it will be fine,” she says.

Talking about the remedies she said that she is constantly in touch with her doctor. She drinks kadha every day. Turmeric milk is very good when we are ill so that is my constant companion. She added that she is taking steam regularly because that has been proving really effective in this case.

She is keeping herself busy by sleeping a lot. She said that the medicines make a person sleepy and fatigued. She tries to read and also listen to podcasts, sometimes watch television too but since it puts a strain on her eyes, she avoids that. She prefers reading or listening more.



