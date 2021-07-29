Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 fame Ashish Kapoor & producer Pearl Grey secretly engaged & get the same tattoo

Many Bollywood and TV celebrities have gotten married or engaged secretly during this ongoing pandemic. One such celebrity couple to get added to this list is Ashish Kapoor and Pearl Grey. Ashish Kapoor is currently seen in the show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. Although they tried to keep their love hidden from the world, the recent picture on his Instagram handle speaks a thousand words. Reportedly, Ashish and Pearl have gotten engaged.

Ashish has changed his bio on Instagram and added ‘taken’ with a ring symbol. Now isn’t this proof enough that the actor is already engaged? Well, the one picture that has been grabbing all the limelight is his recent post. Ashish Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of his and Pearl’s back where they got the date inked. While the date is written in roman numbers, just below it, the duo has also got the statement - ‘till death do us apart’, tattooed. Ashish has captioned this picture with an evils eye emoji and fingers crossed emoji.

Check it out:

Reportedly, the couple has also gone on a short vacation to spend some quality time together. Pictures and videos on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 fame Ashish’s Instagram feed prove it. According to The Times of India report, a source close to the couple revealed that the two started dating some time ago, and luckily, they have been going strong since. It was also learned that both Ashish and Pearl have a mature approach towards relationships and life. They are compatible and understand each other pretty well.

Well, we haven’t heard anything from Ashish Kapoor anything on his engagement. Anyway! We wish the couple a happy life ahead.

ALSO READ: Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILERS: Pratigya warns Meera about taking her to court