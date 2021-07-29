Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 to go off air next week? Find Out

Television show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is reportedly set to go off-air next week. The show, which is a sequel to Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, was launched by makers Pearl Grey and Rajan Shahi in March this year. The first season of the TV show had done quite well, making the daily soap extremely popular among viewers. The sequel, however, has failed to bring up the numbers. The show featured actors Pooja Gor, and Arhaan Behll in the lead roles.

Speaking to ETimes, a source reportedly said, "The sequel has not done well in terms of the rating ever since it was launched. Several tracks were introduced to spice up the show but nothing worked. The makers even took a year's leap but even that didn't help. So this decision was finally taken to wrap up the show in the next few days." The source reportedly goes on to add that the news has shocked the entire team of the show, as they have just learned about the new development.

The first season of the show aired in 2009 and continued till 2012. Almost a decade later, to much delight and excitement of the lead actors and audience alike, the sequel of the show went on air.

Only yesterday, news of maker Pearl Grey and Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 actor Ashish Kapoor getting engaged came to the forefront. Although the two dropped hints of dating each other on their social media, they never disclosed their identities. The couple got engaged reportedly.

