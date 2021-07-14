Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Maha Twist: Krishna regains his memory; Will he be back with Pratigya?

The upcoming episode of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, the family drama is all set to witness a major twist.

Star Utsav’s popular family drama Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The show happens to be the sequel of the popular show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya starring Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll in the lead. And while the sequel has come after nine years and has managed to win hearts with its storyline. So far, the family drama is witnessing some high voltage drama wherein Krishna (played by Arhaan) has lost his memory and doesn’t remember anything about his relationship with Pratigya (played by Pooja).

Although, Krishna’s family have tried their best to make create differences between him and Pratigya and even got him married to Meera. However, Pratigya is putting in all the efforts to make Krishna remember his past and their relationship. And while Meera had created havoc claiming Krishna has an affair with Pratigya, the latter then tells Krishna the truth of being his wife. Shocked by the revelation, Krishna decides to move out of his room and stay in the guestroom till he gets to know the truth.

And now in the upcoming episode, Krishna is all set to get his memory back. This will happen after Pratigya will recreate a memory from the past following which Krishna will remember everything. Now it will be interesting to see if Krishna and Pratigya will be back together. On the other hand, how will Meera save her marriage? Will she make another nasty plan to create a rift between Krishna and Pratigya?

