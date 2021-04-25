Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2: Rajan Shahi hints towards a new journey; Says ‘Great to have Bhumika Gurung onboard’

Bhumika Gurung has joined the star cast of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. Her entrance will bring more excitement in the show.

The popular show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is winning hearts on television. And to add more to it, the makers have roped in Bhumika Gurung. She will be seen essaying the role of Meera in the show. She was last seen in Nimki Mukhiya and garnered a lot of appreciation. Producer Rajan Shahi called her a good addition to the great ensemble cast. Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh.

Shahi said, "It's great to have Bhumika (Gurung) with us in 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2'. She did a great job in 'Nimki Mukhiya', and the team too is excited to have her onboard. A new journey will start in the show which will have new relevance. The team is very excited to explore this new journey of Pratigya, Krishna, and Meera in the forthcoming episodes of the show.” Without divulging much detail, the ace producer hinted that the audience would get to see to a few changes in the dynamics of the show.

We recently informed you that Krishna's mother is poisoning Pratigya, and when she visits the doctor, she is told that she is suspected of blood cancer and has only a few months to live. Pratigya then starts to look for a perfect wife for Krishna and a loving mother for her kids Garv and Kriti, and she has Meera on her mind. Will this new development change their relationships? How will Krishna react to all this? The upcoming episodes are going to be quite interesting so keep watching "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2". The show airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.

