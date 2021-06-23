Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoiler Alert: Krishna gets to know the truth behind Garv & Kriti’s kidnapping

In the upcoming episode, Krishna will realise his mistake about note trusting Pratigya when she tried to tell him about kids’ kidnapping.

Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll starrer Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 has been creating ripples in the television industry ever since it went on air early this year. The show happens to be the sequel Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya and had returned after a hiatus of 9 years with the original cast. And while the audience has given it a thumbs up, the show has also managed to keep the viewers intrigued with its interesting twists in the plot.

So far, we have seen that the Thakur family is leaving no stone unturned to make Krishna (played by Arhaan) hate Pratigya (played by Pooja). On the other hand, Garv and Kriti’s kidnapping add fuel to the fire. While Pratigya tried convincing Krishna that the kids were kidnapped by the goons, he refused to believe her. In fact, he had locked her in a room and told her that he will only let her out once the kids are back. Now in the upcoming episode of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, Krishna will get to know about the truth behind Garv and Kriti’s kidnapping.

It will so happen that the kids will somehow manage to escape from the kidnappers. As they will reach home, they will narrate what transpired with them to Krishna. While Krishna will realise his mistake, he will run to Pratigya's rescue. But much to his surprise, he has lost the keys to the room. Now it will be interesting to see, how will he save Pratigya and will he apologise to her.

