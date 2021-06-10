Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoiler Alert: Pratigya is shocked to see Adarsh in Krishna’s office

In the upcoming episode of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, Aadarsh will tell Krishna that he knows her after he is shocked to see him in his office.

Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll’s much popular show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 has been one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show happens to be the much awaited season 2 of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya and it had started with a bang. So far, the family drama has witnessed some interesting twists in the storyline which has left the audience intrigued. And now, the upcoming episode has another twist coming in Krishna (played by Arhaan) and Pratigya’s (played by Pooja) story.

So far, we have seen how Pratigya and Krishna are coming closer and the latter even brought a saree for her. However, this created a scene at his house following which he left to go to a bar and got drunk there. In fact, he also called Pratigya from the bar and even imagined her sitting next to him in the bar. However, Pratigya reaches the bar and takes him and while getting him out of the car, they end up getting a little closer, leaving Meera heartbroken. Now in the upcoming episode, Krishna will be accompanied by Aadarsh to his hotel and his presence will leave Pratigya shocked. On the other hand, Aadarsh is also stunned to see Pratigya in the office and will tell Krishna that they know each other.

While Krishna has forgotten everything, it will be interesting to see how he will react to Aadarsh’s revelation. It is worth a wait to see if Aadarsh will confront Pratigya or his revelation will end up creating a rift between Pratigya and Krishna.

