Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILER: Krishna buys a gift for his secretary as an apology, but Meera is unhappy

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 enters an interesting plot point when Krishna apologizes for his behavior to Pratigya and gifts her a saree. But Meera gets to know about it, and she feels bad betrayed.

The show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is one of the most popular shows on TV at the present time. The show has some interesting twists and turns in the recent episodes, making the audience hooked to it. The show comprises a remarkably talented host of actors, including Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, and Aalika Sheikh. As per the recent plot, it is shown that Krishna has started liking Pratigya. He does not remember her, but he feels that they have a connection. In the last few episodes, it is seen that Krishna asks Pratigya to come over to his house for lunch. Pratigya goes to his home, but due to Kesar's insisting she leaves, she returns without telling Krishna.

This makes Krishna very angry with her, and he fires Pratigya. She tries to convey to him why he did not come to his home, as she had met with an accident, but he does not listen to her. Later Krishna realizes his mistake and coaxes her to come back. But Pratigya asks him to apologize to her or give her something as his apology. Pratigya gets surprised when he gifts her a saree as an apology.

This creates an issue at Krishna’s home, as Meera finds out that Krishna had bought a saree. She thought he bought it for her, but he tells her that he got it for his secretary.

The situation creates complications between him and Meera. Will she confront Pratigya for this and create a scene, it will be discovered in upcoming episodes of the show.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

