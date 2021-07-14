Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoiler: Krishna gets to know about Pratigya being his wife

The upcoming episode of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is set to witness a massive twist as Pratigya will try to remind Krishna about his past.

The popular show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, starring Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll in the lead, has been witnessing some high voltage drama of late. So far, we say that while Krishna (played by Arhaan) has lost his memory, his family has kicked Pratigya (played by Pooja) out of his life. However, the latter is adamant to win back Krishna and has been putting in all the efforts to remind him about the past. This has undoubtedly created a lot of drama on the show.

Meanwhile, Krishna has started developing feelings for Pratigya which will make him feel guilty about cheating on his wife Meera. On the other hand, Meera made a massive fuss about Krishna having an affair with Pratigya to divert his mind. Now in the upcoming episode, Pratigya will tell Krishna that she is his wife. She even questioned him about seeing her face in all the flashbacks instead of Meera. And while Meera confronts Pratigya, hearing them argue, Krishna faints. The doctors will the family not to put Krishna through any mental pressure.

This isn’t all. Krishna will also tell Meera and amma about his decision to shift to the guestroom till he gets to know about the truth. Now, it will be interesting to see if Pratigya will keep reminding Krishna about his past or will Meera and Krishna’s family will plan another nasty trick to create differences between Pratigya and Krishna in the upcoming episodes. Clearly, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is coming up with a massive twist in the storyline in the coming days.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aalika on reuniting with Pooja, Arhaan for Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2: Nothing changed in 9 years

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×