Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILER: Thakur’s try to marry Krishna off to Meera; Pratigya reaches venue with cops

Sajjan Singh tries to get Krishna married to Meera secretly, but Pratigya reaches there on time and threatens to get him arrested.

The show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is one of the most popular TV shows in India. The show has a huge audience as people love the chemistry between the lead couple Pratigya and Krishna. The recent plot of the show focused on Pratigya’s efforts to get Krishna back in her life. The Thakur family is making a lot of efforts to keep Pratigya and Krishna away from each other.

In the recent episode, it is seen that Sajjan Singh and Amma Ji made a plan to get Krishna married to Meera. Pratigya finds herself alone at home and uses the time to find proof of her marriage with Krishna. At that time, she gets a call telling her that Krishna is marrying Meera. Pratigya rushes to the marriage venue on time and also brings the police with her. She shows them the marriage certificate and Krishna asks the police to stop the marriage. She threatens Sajjan Singh that if he does not stop the marriage, she will get him and Ammaji arrested.

In the scene, it is shown that Krishna sees flashbacks of his previous marriage. He is not able to recollect the face of the bride but he is sure that it was not Meera.

Now, will he marry Meera or not, this will be shown in the upcoming episodes. There are also hopes of Krishna regaining his memory and recognizing Pratigya.

The show is produced under Rajan Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and features remarkable actors like Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Tina Phillip, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, Asmita Sharma, and Aalika Sheikh.

