Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoilers: Krishna breaks ties with his family after Amma ji admits hating Pratigya

The upcoming episode of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 will witness some high voltage drama as Krishna will get his memory back.

When makers had announced Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, it had made the audiences ecstatic. After all, the show marked the awaited sequel of Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll’s much loved Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya. And while the show has returned after 9 years, it has come with some mind-boggling twists. So far we saw that Pratigya (played by Pooja) is trying everything to help Krishna (played by Arhaan) get back his memory. However, Krishna’s family has emerged as the biggest hindrance in her way.

Recently, we saw Pratigya had special plans for Krishna’s plans but Ammaji asks him not to step out of the house. However, he chooses to go and meet Pratigya. Interestingly, the latter had prepared a performance with the help of Adarsh and Kesar and narrates their entire story. The attempt is successful as Krishna gets his memory back. However, as he gets back home holding hands with Pratigya, Meera loses her calm. While she misbehaves with Pratigya, Krishna warns her to stay away from his wife. He even blasts at Ammaji and calls her a mean woman. He said that he will never forgive her for keeping him away from his wife and kids.

And now in the upcoming episode, Ammaji will express her hatred towards Pratigya and this leaves Krishna shocked. Hurt by his mother’s words, he will break all ties with his family and leaves with Pratigya. He even said that his family only includes his wife and kids. It will be interesting to see how Ammaji and Sajjan Singh will react to Krishna’s decision.

