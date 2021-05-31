Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoilers: Krishna feels he has formed a connection with Pratigya

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor in the lead role. The show has taken a leap recently.

The show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya is back with another season. The first season was very popular among the masses. The lead pair Krishna and Pratigya are one of the most loved on-screen couples. The show is witnessing a lot of twists and turns currently and it is keeping the audience glued to the television screen. As per the current track lead actress Pratigya making all efforts to bring back her husband’s memory. She is fighting against her in-laws who have removed everything about her existence from Krishna's life.

Recently, we saw that she somehow manages to get a job at Krishna's office and shows him around the hotel. While doing so they get stuck in the lift and a scared Pratigya hugs Krishna and accidentally leaves a lipstick mark on his shirt. Krishna starts to feel that he has a connection with Pratigya but he is unable to recall anything from the past. In the upcoming episode, we will see that she gets dahi-jalebi for Krishna hoping that it will remind him something about their past.

He finds Mogra in his office and shouts at Pratigya telling her that he is allergic to it. Meanwhile, Meera finds the lipstick mark on Krishna's shirt and doubts that he is meeting a girl. She goes to his office and finds him having his lunch with a girl. Will Meera be able to find out about Pratigya? Will she warn the Thakurs about her? To know what happens next keep watching "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2".

"Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2" features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh.

