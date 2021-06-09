Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILERS: Krishna gets drawn towards Pratigya as she drops him home from the bar

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 takes a new turn as Krishna can't stop thinking about Pratigya. Meera is frustrated to see them together.

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is among the top daily soaps on TV screens. The intriguing twists and turns in the show keep the audience wondering what will happen next. In the previous season, it was shown that Krishna was trying to woo Pratigya, but in the present season, Pratigya is putting in efforts to get close to Krishna. In the previous episode, it was shown that Krishna gifts her a saree as a token of his apology.

But this creates problems at his home as Meera thought he bought a saree for her, but Krishna informs her that it is for his secretary. Meera becomes upset with Krishna for giving the saree to another woman, but he does not listen to her and heads to a bar. In the bar, he dreams of Pratigya sitting in front of him. This makes him realise that he is getting attracted towards her, although he is not a man who goes after other women. He gets drunk and Pratigya arrives at the bar to drop him home safely.

As she helps him to get out of the car, Meera sees them from the balcony. Next Meera will confront Pratigya for interfering in her and Krishna’s life in the upcoming episodes.

Rajan Shahi’s popular daily soap airs on the channel Star Bharat and it features some of the top-notch TV actors including Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, and Aalika Sheikh.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

