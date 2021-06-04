Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoilers: Krishna terminates Pratigya from her job after she doesn’t appear for lunch

In the upcoming episode of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, Krishna will be seen getting quite upset with Pratigya following which he will fire her from the job.

After the stupendous success of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, the makers have returned with the second season of the family drama and it has started with a bang. The cast from the first season was retained wherein Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll were seen playing the lead role. Since its inception, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 has been witnessing a high voltage drama. Of late we saw, Pratigya (played by Pooja) is leaving no stone unturned to get her husband Krishna (played by Arhaan) and kids back.

However, it isn’t an easy road for her but Pratigya is determined to make Krishna remember about her and their kids. As of now, we saw, Pratigya is working as Krishna’s secretary. Now in the coming episode, Krishna will ask Pratigya to go back home from the hotel where she works. But then she sees two men bringing a woman there and realises something is wrong. While she does try to save the girl, she couldn’t succeed and just then Krishna comes to her rescue and help them.

On the other hand, there has been a massive change in Krishna’s behaviours and his family credits his secretary for that. Soon they ask him to call his secretary for lunch at home. However, Pratigya doesn’t show up for the lunch which leaves Krishna miffed. As a result, he ends up terminating her from the job. Now, it will be interesting to see if Pratigya will be able to convince Krishna to give her job back.

