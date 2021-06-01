Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILERS: Meera doubts Krishna’s growing closeness to a colleague; Goes to his office

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2's current track is showing Pratigya taking efforts to make Krishna remember his past. Read on to know more.

The popular show ‘Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2’ continues to entertain the audience. The lead actors Arhaan Behll and Pooja Gor are keeping the viewers glued to the screens. They are the most loved on-screen pair. The show has recently taken a leap. It is shown that Krishna has lost his memory and does not remember his wife and kids. Pratigya is taking all efforts to make her husband recollect his memory. To make the show more interesting, the makers are coming up with new twists and turns.

As reported, Pratigya has got a job at Krishna's office and is now ensuring that she never leaves his side while he is in office. But Meera, who is faking to be Krishna’s wife, comes to surprise him at the office and is shocked to see him having lunch with another girl. She realises it must be the same girl whose lipstick mark was on his shirt. She walks towards her, but Pratigya leaves by then. Krishna is shocked to see Meera at work and asks her to not do it again. She then informs him that Adarsh and Komal are going to get married and their engagement is today. He tells her he will be back home on time.

In the coming episode, we will see that Krishna tells Pratigya about the accident. When she further asks about the accident, he recalls that he was in the car with a woman. Will he remember that it was Pratigya? To know what happens next keep watching "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2".

