Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoilers: Meera’s pregnancy leaves everyone shocked

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, starring Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll, witnessed a massive twist in the storyline recently. While Krishna (played by Arhaan) had lost his memory and Pratigya (played by Pooja) was making an attempt to make him remember everything, Krishna has finally got his memory back. Following this, Krishna decides to break his ties with his family. Meanwhile, Sajjan Singh falls sick and while Krishna feels he is just acting, Pratigya pacifies him. Later, the doctor will tell him that Sajjan Singh should not go through any stress.

On the other hand, Meera has been in a grave shock ever since Krishna got his memory back. The latter had even warned her to stay away from Pratigya. Meanwhile, Kesar has asked Meera to leave the house as Pratigya and Krishna are back together. However, Meera will make the big revelation that she is pregnant with Krishna’s child. This will leave everyone shocked and they refuse to believe her. In fact, Kesar even closes the door on Meera.

Now in the upcoming episode, Meera gets in the revenge mode. Now it will be interesting to see if Meera has filed a complaint against Krishna for throwing her out of the house when is expecting his child. Besides, how will Pratigya and Krishna deal with this situation will also be worth watching. Let us know in the comment section below if you liked this new twist in the story in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aalika on reuniting with Pooja, Arhaan for Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2: Nothing changed in 9 years