Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILERS: Pratigya & Krishna spend a night in a small cottage; Former is bit by snake

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 will see a shocking turn as Pratigya gets bitten by a snake and Krishna lies about her whereabouts.

The daily soap Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is one of the most popular shows on TV. The show has a high viewership owing to the unique plot of the show and its intriguing twists and turns. It has a long list of the talented actors of the TV industry including Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, and Aalika Sheikh. The new track of the show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 has an interesting twist as Krishna had forgotten about Pratigya. But it is shown that Pratigya is doing her best to make Krishna remember the old times.

In the recent plot, it is shown that Pratigya and Krishna get stuck together due to bad weather. During that time, Pratigya makes Krishna enjoy the rain with her. With much difficulty, they find a small cottage and decide to spend the night there. Further Pratigya sees a snake moving towards Krishna and she removes it from the place. But she gets bitten by the snake while removing it and she becomes unconscious.

Krishna gets a call from Meera who asks him where he is. He lies to her and tells her that he will back as soon as the weather is better. Later, Krishna thinks about his increasing closeness with Pratigya and he feels that he is completely different when he is around her.

The sequence raises a lot of questions as to what will happen to Pratigya since she is bitten by a snake, will Krishna tell truth to Meera.

