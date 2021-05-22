Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILERS: Show to take a leap; Krishna meets with an accident & loses memory

Get ready to witness a shocking twist in the upcoming daily soap Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. The show is all set to take a leap of one and a half year with Krishna and Pratigya getting separated from each other.

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, starring Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll is one of the most popular television shows. Following the success of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, which aired in 2009, the makers have come up with its sequel after nine years. The show is getting a good response from the masses owing to the twists and turns. With each passing day, the popular daily show is getting interesting and is keeping the audience on the edge of their seat.

In the recent episode, we saw that Krishna discovers that his mother was poisoning Pratigya and had forced her to make him hate her so that he marries someone else. After knowing the truth, he breaks all his ties with Amma Ji and leaves with Pratigya saying that he will start a new life with her and kids. But things did not go as per his plans. Well, we have got some interesting update about the upcoming track. The show is gearing up for a major twist. The show is going to take a leap of one and a half years with Krishna and Pratigya being separated from each other.

Krishna and Pratigya meet with an accident and post that the show will take the leap. Later, Pratigya finds herself in an ashram after being in a coma for a while. Krishna, on the other hand, loses his memory and stays with Meera in Sajjan Singh's house. After finding Krishna with Meera, Pratigya gets a shock. However, Kesar informs her of the truth behind Krishna's mental condition. It will be interesting to see now what will Pratigya do to remind Krishna about her.

The series is being produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner Director's Kut Productions. The show also stars Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh in pivotal roles. The show airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM.

