Manoj Bajpayee on anchoring Crime Patrol Satark: Genre is not just engaging but also eye opening

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to anchor 3 episodes of the real-life crime drama series ‘Crime Patrol Satark’. The actor will be seen narrating and unfolding criminal plots on the show. Before him, many celebrities including Dahiya have hosted the show. The actor will be seen in a film titled Dial 100 which will be released on ZEE5.

Speaking on joining the show, Manoj Bajpayee said, “Crime as a genre is not just engaging but also eye-opening. Crime Patrol Satark has been doing that for a while now and I was happy to associate with the show as an anchor for 3 episodes. I will be seen essaying the role of Nikhil Sood, a 'Senior Inspector at Emergency Police Control Room' in ZEE5’s upcoming original movie ‘Dial 100’, a race against time kind of a thriller. My experiences through Nikhil’s character helped me anchor Crime Patrol seamlessly as both roles require a certain sense of urgency and a need to identify the tell-tale signs of a criminal activity unfolding.”

It is worth mentioning here that ‘Dial 100’ is set to premiere on 6 August. Directed by Rensil D’Silva, the film also stars Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles. The mystery thriller drama is about a woman who wants to take revenge and the actor will be seen stopping her. Neena Gupta will be seen in a never-seen-before dark role where her character is willing to go to any extent to avenge her son’s death.

