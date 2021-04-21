Manoj Bajpayee, Rohit Roy, and Ashutosh Rana starrer 1995 cult show Swabhimaan to return after 25 years

One of the first Indian cult TV serial Swabhimaan directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starred Manoj Bajpayee, Rohit Roy and Deepak Parashar will mark a return to TV after 25 years of the initial release.

In the early ’90s when TV was reaching Indian households and DD was the only channel for fictional shows, Swabhimaan came into the market, and just swept everybody right off their feet. The show garnered cult status in no time and became one of the earliest shows on television that dwelled into serious themes. The viewers lept onto the show and it ran for nearly 800 episodes. It became the first-ever Indian show to have completed 500 episodes and garnered the topmost TRP rate at the time.

The show began airing in 1995 and completed its continuous run in 1997. Swabhimaan was centered around a character called Svetlana played by Kitu Gidwani who finds herself amidst succession, betrayal, and insecurity after her rich tycoon husband passes away leaving a lot of inheritance and everybody decides to have a piece in the pie. Swabhimaan made a lot of actors popular who are now ruling the roost of cinema including Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana who became famous with the help of the show and later went onto have glorious film careers.

Speaking to Tellychakkar Rohit Roy who played the character of Rishabh Malhotra said, “The audience have seen and appreciated me in several roles and characters over the years but every actor has a special show and character in his lifetime that changes his life forever and for me that was the character of Rishabh Malhotra in the show 'Swabhimaan." The new age Swabhimaan will air on Tata Sky Seniors from April 19.

