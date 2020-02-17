Manoj Joshi to enter Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Will bring new twist in story

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Manoj Joshi and Shivangi Joshi, is set to have a new entry as Manoj Joshi is set to play an interesting role in the show.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular daily soaps on Indian television. The show, which has been entertaining the audience for over eleven years now, has been going through an interesting plot line at the moment. And while the show is quite successful in keeping the audience intrigued, the YRKKH family is set for a new addition to its family. As per a recent buzz, senior actor Manoj Joshi will be entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai soon.

Confirming the news to Times of India, Manoj spilled beans about his character and stated that he will be playing a strong character in the show which will bring a new twist in the story. Besides, he is also hopeful to do justice to his character on the show. “I am playing Shaktiman Jhaveri, a lawyer. My character is very strong and impactful. My entry will result in a turning point in the Goenka family. I am sure that like every time, the audience will love my new character and journey, too,” the veteran actor was quoted saying.

Furthermore, Manoj also expressed his delight to be a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and thanked the producers for giving him the opportunity to play a pivotal role in the movie. He emphasised, “I thank Rajanji (producer Rajan Shahi) for giving this opportunity, which is challenging. I am extremely happy to be part of this show, which is one of the longest running shows on Hindi television and is loved by millions.”

Now it will be interesting to see what twist Manoj Joshi will bring along with his entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

