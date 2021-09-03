Manu Punjabi heartbroken by Sidharth Shukla’s demise; Says ‘I’ve lost my brother today’

Former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi expressed grief over the loss of his friend Sidharth Shukla. Speaking to a leading daily, Manu said it is a “bigg loss” for him. Reportedly, Manu was supposed to travel for his shooting schedule to Chandigarh, however, he cancelled his trip following Sidharth’s sudden demise.

Speaking to ETimes, Manu Punjabi said, "Sidharth was just like a brother to me. I am unable to process his loss believe the fact that he is no more. I feel like I have lost my brother today."

Manu was reportedly supposed to travel for his shooting schedule to Chandigarh, however, he cancelled his trip after Sidharth's shocking death. "After I heard the news, I was so shocked that I couldn't muster the strength to even move. I couldn't think about planning my travel for my shoot to Chandigarh. In fact, I couldn't even eat and skipped lunch. The day reminded me of my late mother who left me while I was in inside the 'Bigg Boss' house,” said Manu.



Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on Thursday morning and his demise has sent shockwaves to the entire industry. He was reportedly brought dead to the city hospital. The reason for his death is yet to be known. The post-mortem reports will reportedly be out tomorrow. To note, Sidharth’s postmortem is being conducted in Cooper Hospital. The late actor’s last rites will be held on Friday, 3 September in the city. Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.