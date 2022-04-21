Masaba Gupta shares an adorable selfie with Shehnaaz Gill: Sunshine girl from another world

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved celebrities in the country. She rose to fame after her cute and relatable stint in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13. She did not win the reality show but surely, won several hearts. Post Bigg Boss, she worked on several big projects and one of them is her movie with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Today, Shehnaaz also known as Sana, met ace designer Masaba Gupta.

Gupta took to her Instagram to give a glimpse of their meeting to the fans and shared an adorable selfie with Shehnaaz. In the photo, the actor-singer can be seen wearing a white outfit. On the other hand, Masaba chose green attire. They looked cute. While sharing the photo in the stories section of Instagram, Masaba wrote, “Sunshine girl from another world.”

Take a look:

Shehnaaz too reshared the post on her Instagram and put some love emoticons.

See post here:

To note, Shehnaaz was recently spotted at Baba Siddique’s famous Iftaar party, which was hosted on April 17. Along with her, several A-listers were also present at the event including Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, and others.

Also, a few days back, during an interview with Face Magazine, Shehnaaz opened up about the tag ‘SidNaaz’ which late Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz’s fans used for them, and mentioned that it was not merely a hashtag for her but it will stay with her forever.

For those unaware, Shehnaaz and Sidharth had met during their stay at Bigg Boss 13 and became fans’ favourite due to their amazing and cute chemistry. Their fans lovingly call the ‘SidNaaz’.

