Master Chef Tamil: Vijay Sethupathi hosted show to begin from 7th August

Tamil General Entertainment Channel is going to release one of the most amazing and entertaining cooking shows this upcoming weekend. They are going to launch Master Chef Tamil, which is set to go on air from 7th August and the show will be airing every weekend. The show aims to follow the exciting journey of home cooks on the pursuit of winning the title of Master Chef Tamil. It is the first season of the show and it will be judged by the forerunners of the culinary industry Aarthi Sampath, Harish Rao and Koushik S.

The show will comprise a total of 30 episode in which the judges will hone the culinary talents of the home cooks and bring out their special skills with a set of challenging tasks in the show. It will be interesting to watch numerous delicious dishes with marvellous plating techniques. It will also be featuring a massive kitchen and pantry like that of the international formats.

One of the judges of the show Aarthi Sampath said, “We are amazed by the kind of talent that has been unraveled in the show so far. The kind of perfection and precision exhibited by the contestants have been on par with professional standards. I cannot wait to see what more they have in store for us!”

Harish Rao also shared, “The element of challenge in the show is what makes it stand out from other cooking reality shows we have seen so far. Every detail such as time management, choice of dishes, and plating skills are being taken into account - which adds to the theatrics of the show.”

Koushik S added, “This show is the perfect amalgamation of natural cooking talent and top-notch resources that helps in the unearthing of talent like never seen before. It has proven to be a perfect platform for amateur chefs to showcase their talent. The presence of a charming host such as Vijay Sethupathi and the support that IFA has lent to the project just helps tie the show together in an even more seamless way.”