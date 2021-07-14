MasterChef Australia 13 winner Justin Narayan: Things to know about the Indian origin chef

Here are some lesser-known facts about the Indian origin MasterChef Australia 13 winner Justin Narayan.

Justin Narayan recently became the winner of the MasterChef Australia 13. He has won the competition by defeating the top finalists of the show, Kishwar Chowdhury and Pete Campbell. The 27-year-old chef has won a massive amount of USD 250,000 along with the MasterChef trophy. Here are some details of Justin Narayan.

1. He is a first-generation Australian and Fijian Indian who lives in Perth, Western Australia.

2. The chef began cooking at the age of 13 and he has learned his culinary from both his Fijian and Indian descent families.

3. Justin shared that his grandparents had implanted the love of food in him. He said in an interview with News18, “Growing up I was constantly around food, mum or grandma were always cooking because someone always seemed to be coming over. So I guess food and hospitality have always been in the culture of our family so that was a pretty good initiation.”

4. He was a youth pastor before participating in MasterChef Australia 13. He said, “I absolutely loved what I got to do before – it was a way to service people, make them feel loved, create community and hopefully inspire them to do something they love, and being on MasterChef gives me all the same opportunities and more.”

5. He wishes to open his own restaurant in the future. He said in the same interview, “That’s a big question. I’ve always loved watching cooking shows so it would be really cool to maybe make one of my own, but (I’m) definitely going to keep learning and try to get some experience in a kitchen and see where that leads.”

6. He also shared that he would want to donate portions of his earnings to charities that help aid the slum dwellers in India.

Also read- MasterChef Australia 2021: Indian origin chef Justin Narayan takes home the trophy; Wins over Rs 1 crore

Credits :Yahoo

Share your comment ×