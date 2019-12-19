MasterChef India 6: Brian Lara, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel to appear as guests on the cooking reality show

The upcoming episode of MasterChef India will be a treat for the viewers and cricket lovers. It is going to be a combination of yummy food with the amazing commentators of the cricketing world.

Star Plus' reality show, MasterChef India season 6 premiered on 7th December 2019. Vikas Khanna returned as one of the judges for the show while Kunal Kapur and Zorawar Kalra were replaced by Ranveer Brar and Vineet Bhatia. The upcoming episode of MasterChef India will be a treat for the viewers and cricket lovers. It is going to be a combination of yummy food with the amazing commentators of the cricketing world. The latest episode saw Legends like Brian Lara, Irfan Pathan, Hemang Badani, Parthiv Patel as the special guests on the show.

The Legends will be trying their taste buds on the dishes made by the contestants of the show. The contestants were taken for a challenge at a posh restaurant. The judges had a gala time with the commentators of the cricketing world tasting the amazing dishes made by the contestants. It was a lifetime moment for the contestants as they got a great opportunity to cook for Brian Lara, Irfan Pathan, Hemang Badani, Parthiv Patel which is actually a big thing for them.

MasterChef India Season 6 marks Vikas Khanna's fifth consecutive season as a judge and Ranveer Brar's second season. He was a judge in the fourth season as well. Vineet Bhatia is hosting the show for the first time. The judges have taken a notch higher for the contestants this season. They have been challenging them with different tasks every episode making it interesting. MasterChef India season 1 aired in the year 2010 and became a popular reality show.

Also Read: Ranveer & Vaani turn chef for MasterChef India, whips yummylicious delicacies with Vikas Khanna

Credits :Times Of India

Read More