MasterChef India PROMO: Makers announce new season and share the first glimpse; WATCH

MasterChef India has always been the most loved and popular reality show on Television screens. This show offers the common people of India a platform to showcase their talent for cooking and helps them to make a career in it. The one who passes all levels and succeeds in impressing the judges is declared as the winner of the show. MasterChef India has been through its 6 seasons and now the new season has been announced. The new season of MasterChef India is returning after a hiatus of two years.

Today, Sony TV shared the first promo of the upcoming cooking reality show 'MasterChef India'. The caption of this promo read, "Manayenge India ke food ka tyohar! MasterChef India, Jald, Sony par." The promo speaks about “India’s food ka Tyohaar” which is likely to be the theme of the season. This new season is expected to celebrate the nation's diverse cuisines. Fans expressed their excitement in the comment section of this clip.

About MasterChef India:

The first season of MasterChef India was judged by Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapur, and Ajay Chopra and aired from 16 October 2010 to 25 December 2010. The winner of MasterChef India season 1 was Pankaj Bhadouria. Whereas, MasterChef India season 6 was Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia and aired from 7 December 2019 to 1 March 2020. The winner of MasterChef India 6 was Abinas Nayak. MasterChef India's new season will soon air on Sony TV.

