MasterChef Tamil: G Sasi gets eliminated from Vijay Sethupathi’s cookery show; Leaves everyone emotional

It has been a while since MasterChef Tamil went on air with superstar Vijay Sethupathi as a host and the show has been garnering a massive response. The cookery show has come with a great ensemble of contestants who have managed to impress the audience with their culinary skills. And while each episode is coming up with several interesting elements, MasterChef Tamil witnessed one of its shocking eliminations wherein G Sasi was eliminated from Vijay Sethupathi’s show. To note, G Sasi has been one of the most loved contestants who never missed a chance to surprise the audience and the judges with her recipes.

The 63 year old contestant from Coimbatore, Sasi Ma was one of the first contestants to win the prestigious MasterChef apron and enter the top 14 list of MasterChef Tamil. It was a tough competition wherein Kritraj and Devaki, G. Sasi and Sumitra, and Nithya and Sunita proceeded to the next set of pressure tests and elimination. In the pressure test challenge, the contestants had to hero their choice of ingredient. However, this challenge went downhill for Sasi Ma whose dish failed to impress the audience with her dish during the task.

As a result, Sasi Ma was eliminated from the show. Her elimination came as a shock to everyone and it left everyone teary eyed. While things didn’t go as planned for her, the 63 year old contestant, who enjoys a massive fan following now, stated that team challenges happened to be her favourite experiences on the show.

Also Read: MasterChef Tamil: Challenges to get tough in upcoming episodes; Sashi Anand Sridharan gets eliminated