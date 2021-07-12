MasterChef Tamil to go on air from August on SUN TV; Actor Vijay Sethupathi to host

MasterChef Tamil's first promo is released by the makers. It will be featuring cooks who will try their hands on both Indian and International dishes.

The makers of MasterChef Tamil have finally announced the premiere date of the much-awaited show. The culinary show will be hosted by Vijay Sethupathi. The show will be telecast on SUN TV from next month, i.e. August. The fans are already excited about the show. The first promo of the show is already out and it has just added more excitement among the audience. The makers expect the show to be an instant hit. They are targeting Tamil audiences across the globe.

Vijay Sethupathi said, “Hosting MasterChef is one of the most exciting projects in my career. The grandeur of the show is unparalleled and I’m sure that this will set a new benchmark for culinary shows in the Tamil GEC space. IFA has brought to life many aspects from our kitchens and has added a spark to it in the MasterChef kitchen. We have poured all our heart into this show and I am thrilled for it to hit the screens soon in August.”

The show features cooks trying their hand at both Indian and international dishes. The actor cum host said had that he does not cook regularly, but whenever does likes to mix and match things. “I have made biriyani, curd rice and sambar in the past. My mother, wife, sister and even my daughter are all wonderful cooks,” he added.

MasterChef Tamil is brought to television screens by Innovative Film Academy (IFA) in association with Endemolshine. The show will showcase the grit and courage of home cooks who are set to battle it out in the kitchen for the coveted MasterChef of Tamil Nadu title.

Credits :Pinkvilla

