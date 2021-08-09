MasterChef Tamil: Host Vijay Sethupathi introduces 14 contestants on the first day

MasterChef Tamil, one of the most anticipated reality shows on Tamil TV, has finally started. Popular south Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi was seen hosting the debut edition of the Tamil show. And on the first day, he introduced the 14 contestants who will be seen in the next round of the show.

Hosted by Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, the first episode was nothing short of a grand spectacle, setting benchmarks in regional reality television. The first episode boasted the magnificence of the sets. With perfectly curated themes, the kitchen comprised elements from Tamil culture. The contestants were given their aprons in the first episode. With complex tasks and sophisticated cooking techniques, the show promises to elevate the whole cooking reality show experience, with exceptional cooking talents and different cuisines from around the world.

The reality show will be aired every weekend on the Sun TV channel. The top 14 contestants who have entered the next phase of MasterChef are as follows:

1) Vinny Shukla

2) Tara Rhine

3) T.C. Selva Sunitha

4) Sumithra Rajesh

5) Sasi G

6) Sashi Anand Sridharan

7) Nausheen Yusuf

8) Mariam Shazia Shah

9) Krithika Sivanesan

10) Kritaj Ashok Kumar

11) K Manikandan

12) Dr Nithya Franklin

13) Devaki

14) Aarthi Satheesh

The show will have 30 episodes in which the judges will see the culinary talents of the cooks and bring out their special skills with a set of challenging tasks in the show. Aarthi Sampath, Harish Rao and Koushik S will be seen as the judges of the show.

