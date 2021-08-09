MasterChef Telugu: Tamannah Bhatia on hosting the culinary show: It is a dream come true for me

MasterChef has emerged to be one of the most popular culinary-based reality show around the world. The show has come to India in a massive way targeting the audience base from many different regions. MasterChef Tamil is being hosted by one of the most popular actors working currently Vijay Sethupathi while Tamannah Bhatia has been roped in to host the Telugu version of the show. One of the key element of the culinary-based show is the judges. Renowned culinary masters Sanjay Thumma, Chalapathi Rao, and Mahesh Padala will be judging MasterChef Telugu.

Tamannah Bhatia spoke about the opportunity to host the show. She said, “I’m extremely happy to be able to start my Television journey with a show such as Masterchef Telugu. As someone who has watched and admired the original Masterchef shows over the years, the very opportunity to host the show in Telugu is a dream come true for me.” One of the judges Sanjay Thumma also spoke on the launch of the show and said, “I'm thrilled to be part of the MasterChef Telugu journey. The home cooks participating in the show have shown exemplary skill and their take on authentic Telugu cuisine with finesse is sure to wow the audience.”

Another Chalapathi Rao added to it by saying, “MasterChef Telugu is here to set unprecedented benchmarks and this is one of the finest culinary shows that truly celebrates Telugu cuisine. I'm happy to be sharing the stage with two other masters from the culinary world and can't wait for the audience to get a taste of the show.” The show is slated to premiere on Gemini TV and the winner will take home the cash prize of Rs 25 Lacs.

