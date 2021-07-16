‘Matthe Te Chamkan’ song released on the SPECIAL day of Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar

On the occasion of the wedding of the sweet couple Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar, the former released his new song.

The D-day has finally arrived which the Dishul fans had been waiting for since the end of Bigg Boss 14. The popular singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar got married today 16th July 2021. The singer has been sharing pictures of the wedding functions for the last few days. His good friend and popular actor Aly Goni has been sharing pictures of the wedding on his social media. To make the occasion more special and memorable, Rahul Vaidya’s new wedding special song ‘Matthe Te Chamkan’ has been released today.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi actor and excellent singer Rahul Vaidya’s new song has been released. It is a beautiful and sweet melody that has been sung by the duo Rahul Vaidya and Aishwarya Bhandari. The song’s music is given by Shreyas Puranik, the work is quite impressive. Famous singer Harshdeep Kaur has commented in appreciation, “Kya baat”.

Check out the audio here-

Rahul Vaidya is a social media star and a popular singer. He has numerous Bollywood songs and singles to his name. Prior to musical audio released today, he has also released the music video named Aly. He had dedicated the music video to his friends from Bigg Boss 14, including Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rakhi Sawant. His present music video is a special dedication to the happiest day in his life, his marriage day.

For the unversed, the couple Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar have been dating for some years but their relationship became official when Rahul proposed to her on Bigg Boss 14. She paid a surprise visit to him for accepting his proposal. The couple had shared that they wanted a small and intimate wedding with only their close friends and family.

