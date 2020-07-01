May I Come In Madam fame Nehha Pendse to feature in Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani starrer Pavitra Bhagya

According to media reports, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Nehha Pendse has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Pavitra Bhagya starring Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani in the leads. Read on to know more about Nehha's character.

Pavitra Bhagya has been in the news for quite some time now. Recently it was reported that lead child artist Vaishnavi Prajapati (Jugnu) will now not be a part of the show. Vaishnavi had to bid adieu to the Colors Tv show, as she is below 10 years of age, and as per the new guidelines, the child will not be able to shoot. Riva Arora walked into Vaishnavi's shoes and will now be seen playing the role of Jugnu.

Now, there's some important news from the show, which will leave many fans excited. Well, there has been an addition to the cast of Pavitra Bhagya, and a new actress is all set to join the team. Are you wondering who it is? Well, it is none other than Nehha Pendse, who made heads turn with her show May I Come In Madam. Yes, as per reports in a leading entertainment portal, Nehha is all set to enter Pavitra Bhagya.

The report states that Nehha has bagged a pivotal role in the daily soap. She will be seen essaying the character of 'Mallika'. Her character will have various shades, and is touted to be one of the prominent roles in Pavitra Bhagya. However, no confirmation regarding the Bigg Boss 12 contestant's entry in the show has been made either by the makers, or Nehha herself.

Meanwhile, just like many other shows, the shooting of Pavitra Bhagya has also begun. The show's lead pair Kunal Jaisingh (Reyansh Khurana) and Aneri Vajani (Pranati Mishra) were snapped on the sets of the show. The show began airing just a few weeks before the lockdown was announced. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Nehha in Pavitra Bhagya? Let us know in the comment section below.

