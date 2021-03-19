Mayur Vakani from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tests positive for Coronavirus

Mayur Vakani, who plays the role of Sundarlal in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been tested Covid positive and is admitted to a hospital.

One of the most popular and longest-running sitcoms on Indian TV is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The most loved and appreciated characters of the show are Jethalal, Dayaben, Champaklal, Tapu and Sundar. Actor Mayur Vakani plays the role of Sundar, the brother-in-law of Jethalal in the show. As per exclusive reports from Etimes TV, Mayur Vakani and his wife have tested Covid positive. His wife Hemali is asymptomatic and presently under house isolation, while he is admitted to a hospital.

In an exclusive conversation with Hemali, the wife of Mayur Vakani, she told about the situation. She confirmed the news of them being Covid positive. She said that he had shot few episodes of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently and came back on 7th March. He was showing some initial symptoms of Covid, but they thought it was because of traveling. But they decided to get tested and the results confirmed positive. She informed that he has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on 11th March.

Regarding their present health, she told that they are fine now, and Mayur will undergo another test soon. He will be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

After Mayur, the whole cast of the show has been asked to get tested for the virus.

Mayur Vakani is brother of actress Disha Vakani. People love his funny banter with Jethalal as he often creates problems for him. In the present plot, he had assisted Jethalal in getting money back from the fraud Bhogilal.

