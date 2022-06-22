Shaheer Sheikh adorably wraps his hands around daughter Anaya & calls her 'Chand ka Tukda'; PIC

Shaheer Sheikh is a popular name in the television industry and has a huge fan following, amongst which most of them are female fans. The actor got married to his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in 2020. Shaheer's wife, Ruchikaa, is a Creative Producer by profession. The duo recently embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Anaya, in September last year. Shaheer and Ruchikka had never revealed the face of their little munchkin, Anaya. But recently the actor shared an adorable video with his bundle of joy where the actor revealed his daughter's face for the first time.

And today, Shaheer again gave us a glimpse of his precious moments with his daughter Anaya. The actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture with his daughter and captioned it, "Itta sa tukda chand ka..". In this photo, Shaheer has his hands wrapped around his little munchkin as they are lying down on the bed. Netizens have dropped lovely comments on this picture, and even we can't stop gazing at this father-daughter duo. However, Anaya's face is not visible in this picture.

Earlier, in a chat with Pinkvilla, Shaheer was asked if he has changed after embracing fatherhood, to which Shaheer denied it and said, "I don't think so, I'm the same person because my sister has children, and I used to play a lot with them, and I love kids. Because I feel they are very innocent and real, even you become the same when you're around them. Why do you like to interact with kids? Because they're real, if they get angry, they'll push you away, they'll not sit with you, so that's the best part, you get what you see." He further added by saying, "So, I am the same. The only thing I feel bad about is that I'm not able to spend much time at home because I stay busy with work, that's the only change."

Shaheer Sheikh's career:

Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in the television show, 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'. He essays the male lead character of Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab. He is also known for his work in daily soaps such as Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke, Mahabharat, and others. Apart from doing this show, he has done numerous music videos, which have been a huge hit among the audience.

Shaheer had recently collaborated with actress Nikki Tamboli for a music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne'. Shaheer was also seen in a music video titled 'Iss Baarish Mein' along with Jasmin Bhasin.

Also Read: Father's Day 2022: Shamita Shetty pens a heartfelt wish; Shaheer Sheikh shares childhood pic with his dad