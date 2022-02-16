For me, an era has ended today: Rupali Ganguly misses her 'Kaka' Bappi Lahiri, pens emotional post

It is a dark day for the entertainment industry as legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away. He had given numerous hit songs from the '70s, '80s, to the 2000’s. The musician was 69 years old when he passed away due to a medical condition called OSA. The singer had touched many lives in his lifespan and one among them is actress Rupali Ganguly. Rupali and Sudhanshu Pandey, from Anupamaa, shared an emotional tribute to the late actor as they remembered his love and warmth for them.

Anupamaa lead Rupali Ganguly took to social media to express her grief over the loss of the legendary music composer and her ‘Kaka’. She shared a close bond with him as her father and Bappi Lahiri had worked together on numerous projects. She shared that, for her, an era has ended with him. She shared a picture with him in the post as she captioned, “The Legend The King of Music My Kaka So many memories… Childhood spent at your house! Pappa and you started from “Agreement” and went on to do so many films and evergreen songs. So many recordings, so many conversations, so much love and warmth... You always singing Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re everytime we met! Our conversations about Pappa… Will miss you!! For me an era has ended today. #bappilahiri #endofanera #omshanti #rip #restinpeace #goldenman #jaimatadi #jaimahakal”.

See post here-

Gaurav Khanna commented on her post, “RIP Bappi Da . Om shanti”

Sudhanshu Pandey also shared a post as a tribute to the late musical star.

See post here-

Rupali Ganguly is presently seen in the consistently top-rated daily soap Anupamaa, in which she is playing the lead role. Other actors of the show include Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Aneri Vajani, Alpana Buch, and others.



