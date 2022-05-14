Me & Mr. Grumps: Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar share a close PIC as they enjoy their vacation in Qatar

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. She has proved her acting mettle in daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and others. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. She often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine. To note, the actress got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar and is enjoying marital bliss. She often shares a sneak peek of her married life with her followers on Instagram.

Speaking of which, the couple is currently vacationing in Qatar and Mouni has been sharing the fun snaps from their holiday. Just a while ago, Mouni took to the stories section of ‘gram to share an adorable picture with Suraj. They were twinning in white outfits in the photo as Mouni held him close. While sharing the snap, the actress wrote, “Me & Mr Grumps.” To note, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27, 2022.

See Mouni-Suraj’s photo here:

Earlier, Mouni shared a few pictures in which she can be seen taking a tour of the library in Qatar. In the caption, she wrote, "For some of us, books are as important as almost anything else on earth. What a miracle it is that out of these small, flat, rigid squares of paper unfolds world after world after world, worlds that sing to you, comfort and quiet or excite you. Books help us understand who we are and how we are to behave. They show us what community and friendship mean; they show us how to live and die…..In greatest company all morning.. the smell of books… aah!!!!! Qatar is more than just beaches, good food and shopping. It’s a vibe with so much soul.."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy is presently seen as one of the judges of the reality show DID Li’l Masters 5. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The first part of the film is slated to release on September 9 this year.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy posts PICS from her Qatar vacation with Suraj Nambiar; Visits a library & inspires fans to read