Meet First Episode Review: Ashi Singh turns the saving grace in the much predictable drama

Meet (Ashi Singh) is a strong, focused, and hardworking girl who is the sole bread earner of her family of four. To make ends meet, she takes up the job of a delivery woman post the unfortunate demise of her police officer father, simultaneously breaking stereotypes in the male-dominant industry.

A dehati grandmother (Abha Parmar), firm towards her orthodox thoughts, an elder Gen Z sister (Sharain Khanduja) who knows nothing except make-up and selfies, and a sensitive loving mother (Vaishnavi Mahant), is what Meet's pretty much disoriented family comprises of.

Parallelly, a glimpse of the male lead Shagun Pandey aka Prem Vardhan Ahlawat is also shown in the first episode in the most quintessential manner. Of course, Prem, the son of a big-shot builder is seen saving the life of a child stuck in an under-construction building, risking his own.

And yes! The most common heroic deed is followed by him bumping into Meet, of course, they meet with an accident and if you have been a Hindi TV or Bollywood fan, you will rightly imagine the dialogues too- It's that predictable!

Towards the end, the makers have revealed the reason behind Meet's grandmother hating her own granddaughter! And the reason is...Any guesses?

Yes, it's pretty the same reason as what you would have thought. It is because Meet was born as a GIRL ruining the family's hopes of having a male heir to carry forward their name and legacy. Cut to flashback, the makers reveal how at birth, Meet survived whereas her twin brother couldn't make it at the time of delivery, weirdly making the grandmother hold Meet responsible for her grandson's death.

As commonly seen in a lot of emotional TV soaps, Meet too has no support from her family and it is only her mother who values her efforts. Despite all the emotional turmoil, the fierce yet sensitive Meet fulfills her duties towards her family with a smile. The show basically highlights how one shouldn't feel let down or demotivated and continue to brave every obstacle with the right attitude in life.

Well, not a concept or storyline that one hasn't seen before, given that "boys preferred over girls" concept has been overused on Hindi TV.

But it definitely is a treat to watch Ashi Singh throwing some Haryanvi accent like a pro and also riding motorbikes. The star cast is definitely promising, and the show? We'll be too soon to judge it. In the coming episodes, we'll see how well the show fared for the audience.

