Meet Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai’s newborn son Nirvair in THIS adorable family video

Former Bigg Boss contestants, Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have finally chosen a name for their newborn son. On September 01, the couple took to their Instagram to share an adorable video featuring their entire family and revealed their newborn’s name- Nirvair. Wondering what that name means? Nirvair means one who has no enemies.

The clip shows Kishwer and Suyyash cradling the baby in their arms. They are joined by their parents, siblings, and even their dog. Sharing the video, Suyyash wrote, "Hello WORLD… meet NIRVAIR RAI. I've been repeatedly saying that this is the most beautiful feeling we’ve ever experienced. I wanna thank our families for making it even more special and the almighty for blessing us with this lil angel." Kishwer also dropped the adorable clip on her gram and wrote, “NIRBHAU Maa ka "NIRVAIR" Beta. Hello World .. Meet " Nirvair Rai"

Click HERE to see the video.

The couple welcomed their first child on August 27. Earlier, sharing a picture with the baby, Kishwer wrote, "My Bugs Bunny, I know there have been a lot of problems... I haven't been the best, with the C-section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding... but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us, love you my son #sukishkababy."

For the unversed, Kishwer and Suyyash dated for six long years before finally tying the knot on December 17, 2017. The two had met on the sets of their show Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani and well, cupid struck and they were in love with each other. Now, as a new chapter of their life begins, Kishwer and Suyyash are over the moon and their post is proof it.