Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame Sai Ketan Rao & Shivangi Khedkar collab for a music video titled 'Ishq Ho Jayega'

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar were seen as the lead actors of the Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali that aired on Star Plus. Their performance and on-screen chemistry in the show propelled them to popularity and fans loved their pairing. In the show, Sai Ketan Rao essayed the role of Raghav Rao, whereas Shivangi played Pallavi Deshmukh and their pairing received immense love from the audiences. However, their show went off-air due to poor ratings and since then their fans were waiting to see them together.

Now Sai and Shivangi are all set to treat their fans by collaborating on a new music video titled 'Ishq Ho Jayega'. Produced by Aurum Motion Pictures, Ishq Ho Jayega will be a romantic track and the audience will again witness the chemistry of their favorite duo. Sharing a glimpse of their upcoming track, Sai took to his Instagram story and informed the fans they the have wrapped up the shoot. However, more details on this romantic music video are still kept under wraps but the news of them collaborating has left their fans excited.

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar's first music video:

Ishq Ho Jayega will not be the first time that the Sai and Shivangi are coming together for a music video. They first collaborated on a track titled Mashhoor Banegi, which was announced just after a month when their show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali went off-air.

About Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali:

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali was launched on February 15, 2021, and aired on Star Plus. In the beginning, the show received decent response and fans were loving the track. However later the TRP started to fall and the makers decided to wrap up the show. The serial was produced by Sandiip Sikcand and featured popular actors like Milind Phatak, Asmita Khatkhate, Rutuja Sawant, Priyanka Dhavale, Sayli Salunkhe, Himanshu Bamezai, Karan Manocha, Ragini Shah, Tilakraj Joshi, Krishna Kaourav in pivotal roles.

Also Read: "He was extremely close to his parents" Remembering Sidhu Moose Wala & his journey to stardom