Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali stars Sai Ketan Rao & Shivangi Khedkar open up on participating in reality shows

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar were seen as the lead actors of the Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali that aired on Star Plus. Their performance and on-screen chemistry in the show propelled them to popularity and fans loved their pairing. In the show, Sai Ketan Rao essayed the role of Raghav Rao, whereas Shivangi played Pallavi Deshmukh and their pairing received immense love from the audiences. However, their show went off-air due to poor ratings, and since then, their fans were waiting to see them together. Now Sai and Shivangi are all set to treat their fans by collaborating on a new music video titled 'Ishq Ho Jayega'.

In a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Sai and Shivangi opened up on their experience of working together again and revealed details on their upcoming music track. On being asked about their upcoming song, the actors added that the audiences will see them in quite different characters compared to what they watched in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali. In Ishq Ho Jayega, the two will be playing college students, and the song will have a proper story about their college romance.

Interestingly, Ishq Ho Jayega is Sai Ketan Rao's first production venture under his banner 'Aurum Motion Pictures'. Sharing his excitement for his first produced project, the actor adds, "Producing was my passion but I never dared to do it. But now I have gained experience and from the past 6 years, I'm into the industry and acting. I've seen how does it works offset and onset as well, how does the editing takes place, how to form a team, everything I've seen and that experience really matters".

Sai also expressed joy about his upcoming Telugu film titled 'Pellikuturu Party'. Sharing some details on his character, the actor said, "My character in this film is super comical, kind of a frustrated guy, who has everything, and he's still frustrated. My character name is D K Uday, who acts dumb but knows everything"

When the two were questioned about participating in reality shows, Sai said "I would like to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, it'll be nice if I get entry in the next season of the show". He also added, "My friend Rajiv Adatia has participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, and I wish him all the best" Shivangi too expressed her interest in participating in this reality show. The actress adds, "Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa would be something I'll like to do"

Speaking about Sai and Shivangi's song 'Ishq Ho Jayega', it will not be the first time the two are coming together for a music video. They first collaborated on a track titled Mashhoor Banegi, which was announced just after a month when their show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali went off-air.

