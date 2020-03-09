Melvin Louis calls Sana Khan’s allegations bizarre; Says ‘It sounds stupid when you don’t have facts'

Sana Khan's ex-boyfriend Melvin Loius has finally spilled the beans about the allegations made by her in a recent interview. Read on for further details.

Sana Khan and her ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis have been making headlines of late for all the wrong reasons. All the chaos and controversies began when the Jai Ho actress accused Melvin of cheating on her with multiple girls. Not only that, she put many other allegations on the choreographer some of which were also posted on social media. All this time, Melvin was surprisingly silent about the entire matter. Now, he has finally come out and spilled the beans about the same in a recent interview.

Citing the reason behind speaking about the allegations, Melvin says that if someone remains silent then people take advantage of the same. He also calls all the cheating allegations made by Sana baseless and says that he has no idea how he got trapped in such a situation. On being asked whether he tried to clear things with her, the choreographer straightaway answers in the negative. He also states about having learned the lesson that personal life should not be revealed through social media.

Meanwhile, check out the audio clip of a conversation between the ex-couple that was released on social media by Melvin:

Melvin finally breaks the ice on some of the allegations made by the Wajah Tum Ho actress about him. As we all know, Sana Khan had commented on Melvin’s professionalism, looks, and bank balance. The choreographer tries to give a befitting reply about this by saying that if someone loves him then such things should not matter to her. He laughs at the fact that she accused him of being a cry baby and questions back whether someone like him can act like one.

The choreographer says he finds Sana’s allegations bizarre and further states that it is stupid to reveal such things without having facts, figures or numbers. For the unversed, Melvin has disabled comments on his social media handle. He cites the reason for the same saying that he does not want to instigate hatred among people because of which he took such a step. We now wonder what Sana Khan will have to say about the statements made by Melvin.

