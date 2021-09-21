Memorable journey: Divyanka celebrates end of KKK11 with Rohit Shetty, Varun Sood & Shweta Tiwari; PICS

One of the most popular reality show on television, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 has come to an end. One of the most popular participants of the show, took to Instagram and shared some lovely pictures with the rest of the participants including Varun Sood, and Shweta Tiwari amongst others. The show is hosted by sought-after filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who also featured in one of the photos. Varun Sood also took to Instagram and shared some lovely photos with the rest of the participants. Shweta Tiwari shared some behind some moments on her Instagram stories.

In a previous chat with Pinkvilla, Divyanka had spoken about her journey in the show. Divyanka said, “There was definitely an increment in self worth as well. I would say this was the most unforgettable experience ever.” She further added, “Thankfully this show is such, where more than the competition you know the kind of adversities we all go through, so all of us want the other contestants to perform well. We don’t want any of us to quit, and that's what was happening during our season. I have seen many other reality shows where one always wants to win, and doesn’t want the other person to perform well.”

Speaking about the host Rohit Shetty, Divyanka said, “I think Rohit Shetty Sir, he is the soul of Fear Factor. The way he motivates you, gives you small tricks and tips to perform the stunts that makes a whole lot of difference. You know his sheer presence gives you a lot of faith in yourself as well. Thankfully, he is such a nice, balanced person, he knows the craft so well. So having him around was a blessing, and I am really glad that I got to know him through the show.”

