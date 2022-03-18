Mercedes Benz CLA 200 to Audi 3 Cabriolet: Expensive cars owned by Krushna Abhishek

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on TV. Fans not only love Kapil Sharma but the entire cast of the show. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this show would be incomplete without the combined efforts of everyone. Be it Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda or others, everyone delivers their best performance and manage to make us all laugh. Talking particularly about Krushna, he is not only a part of this show but has worked in several hit Bollywood films alongside some biggest actors. Krushna Abhishek’s Sapna Didi act in The Kapil Sharma show is loved by all and there isn’t a single episode where he does not ace in his performance.

Talking about Krushna’s lifestyle, he has quite a luxurious one. The actor with his wife Kashmera Shah and 2 kids leads a happy life. Talking about his car collection he has quite an envious car collection. He owns 3 luxurious cars. Talking about the first one, it is a Mercedes Benz CLA 200. The actor recently added this car to his collection. More than Krushna, his sister and actress Arti Singh was proud of the fact that her brother purchased a swanky new Mercedes. Out of the two, it was Arti who posted photos of Krushna's car on her Instagram handle.

The second car that Krushna Abhishek owns is a cool Audi Q5. This family car is comfortable, spacious, and comes with a whopping price tag of Rs 50 lakh. Last but definitely not least, Krushna own an Audi 3 Cabriolet. It's one of the best cars in his parking lot. This car cost around Rs 50 lakh.

