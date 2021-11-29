Mercedes Benz E Class to Benz GLC: Expensive car collection of Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya has been trending on social media after her marriage. The actress recently tied the knot with a Navy officer, Rahul Nagal, on November 16, 2021. Her wedding was a surprise for many of her fans. Shraddha, better known for her role in Kundali Bhagya, her wedding pictures were doing rounds on social media. She had opted for a red colour bridal lehenga and was looked stunning. Right from makeup to jewelry, everything was just so perfect at her wedding.

It is worth mentioning here that Shraddha is known for shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl and Kumkum Bhagya. Since 2017, she has played a physiotherapist named Dr. Preeta Arora in Kundali Bhagya. She has been receiving a lot of praise for her performance and even fans love her and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s onscreen chemistry in the show. Well, the actress, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, has been working in the telly world for a long time. She has earned a lot of appreciation.

Today, we will take a look at her expensive collection of cars. She has a good collection including Mercedes Benz. Shraddha has the first car Mercedes Benz E Class which is priced at Rs 64.55 lakh. It goes up to 82.09 Lakh.

Take a look here:

The next expensive car is also from the same brand Mercedes Benz but a different model. It is Benz GLC-class. It is priced at Rs 58.51 and goes up to 64.39 Lakh. It is available in 2 variants.

Also Read: Shraddha Arya gets ready on the song ‘Navrai Majhi’ as she flaunts her newlywed glow; WATCH