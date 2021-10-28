From Mercedes Benz to Range Rover Evoque: Kapil Sharma’s expensive car collection

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is a well-known celebrity in the entertainment world. Today, he enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He has been hosting many shows on television. At Bollywood award shows, he has been seen hosting with Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar and others. Well, his show The Kapil Sharma Show is also equally popular among the masses. This year he returned with its second season.

Kapil Sharma rose to fame after winning the comedy reality television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. He had previously worked in the Punjabi show Hasde Hasaande Ravo on MH One channel. The comedian had then participated in Sony's Comedy Circus and went on to win six seasons of the show. In 2013, Kapil launched his show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, under his banner K9 Productions on Colors. He has achieved a lot of things in his life and after many years of hard-working, he is a proud owner of luxurious cars.

Kapil Sharma has a fleet of luxury cars. From the Volvo X30, Range Rover to the Mercedes S350, he is the proud owner of several cars. He also has a vanity van that was redesigned by DC and is worth crores. He also owns a Royal Enfield Bullet 500.

Take a look here:

Mercedes-Benz S-Class in the diesel variant is priced at Rs 1.42 Crore. It returns a certified mileage of 13.89 kmpl. The price of Land Rover Range Rover starts at Rs 2.10 Cr and goes up to Rs 4.38 Crore. Land Rover Range Rover comes in 16 variants.

